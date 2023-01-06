Man Utd complete signing of Jack Butland on loan

Manchester United have confirmed the loan signing of England international Jack Butland from Crystal Palace for the second half of the season.

The Red Devils were in the market for a back-up goalkeeper after Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan spell, having made just two appearances this season – both in the Carabao Cup.

Butland was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer before injury derailed any possible move. However, Man Utd renewed their interest this month and talks were opened with Crystal Palace over a loan deal.

Negotiations were swiftly concluded and Butland was given permission to undergo his medical on Thursday. After successfully completing his tests, the goalkeeper has now completed his move to Man Utd on a 6-month loan.

Butland is expected to provide competition for David de Dea, who is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of this season.

Competition for No.1 spot

After putting pen to paper on a short-term deal, Butland told the Man Utd website that he’s looking forward to competing with David de Gea and England teammate Tom Heaton for the No.1 spot.

“This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent. I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team,” he told Manutd.com. “I’ve played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class ‘keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates. “There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions.”

Butland joined Crystal Palace in 2020 from Stoke City after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

He spent seven seasons at Stoke, winning their Player of the Year award twice. Since moving to the London-based club, Butland has made only 15 appearances in all competitions and was behind first choice Vincente Guaita.

In total, he has made 87 appearances in the Premier League and featured nine times for England at international level.

His contract with Palace was due to expire in less than six months, so United have been able to snap him up on a bargain short-term deal.

Man Utd have moved to bring him in immediately as back-up to de Gea with Tom Heaton also at Old Trafford as No.3 in the group of goalkeepers. Heaton was on the bench for the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

