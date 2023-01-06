Manchester United eye move for Axel Disasi

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing France defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco amid uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s future.

The newspaper states that initial talks between United and Monaco have taken place over a potential deal for the 24-year-old, who is also attracting interest from several rival Premier League clubs.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his defence and could see Disasi as a long-term replacement for club captain Maguire.

The Dutch gaffer is gradually rebuilding a formidable team that can compete with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the coming years.

Disasi represented France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw to Argentina in the final – making two appearances at the tournament.

Competition

The young defender is now being lined-up for a potential move to Old Trafford, however, Man Utd will face competition for his services as the Daily Mail says Tottenham and West Ham are also showing a keen interest in Disasi. Therefore, United may have to act fast to complete a deal this month.

Disasi started his playing career at Paris FC before joining Reims in 2016. His inspired performances for the club helped them clinch the Ligue 2 title.

He was linked with a move to a host of clubs but opted to join Ligue 1 side AS Monaco where he has been a mainstay in the heart of defence since 2020.

The France international has two years left on his contract and has made 25 appearances for Monaco, scoring three goals and providing four assists in all competitions this term.

Disasi, who is valued at just £22.5m by Transfermarkt, has been tipped to leave the club this January or in the summer and it appears he could he heading to England.

Man Utd signed Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez last summer to provide competition to the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Ten Hag has often used Martinez and Varane as his first choice centre-backs this season with Maguire struggling for playing time.

Recently, the former Ajax manager paired left-back Luke Shaw and Varane against Wolves and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. However, Maguire started in the Red Devils’ 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday but it is expected that the England international will be benched for next week’s clash against Manchester City.

He could be handed a second successive start against Everton in the FA Cup but his long-term future could be elsewhere if he wants to get more playing time and keep his place in England’s first team.

