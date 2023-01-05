Man Utd willing to offer £3.5m to sign Joao Felix on loan

Manchester United are willing to pay £3.5m for the services of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old has reportedly fallen out with his manager Diego Simeone and the report says he is ‘determined’ to leave the club in search of playing time in bid to ignite his career.

He was one of the standout players for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring in five games and making three goal contributions as his nation reached the quarter-finals.

Man Utd see Felix as a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo – who terminated his contract at Old Trafford prior to the global showpiece. The source says United are ready to pay £3.5m to sign Felix on loan, but Atletico want closer to £10.6m-£11.4m for the Portugal international before sanctioning any move.

Erik ten Hag is short of attacking options with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the club’s only recognised strikers and with matches coming thick and fast, the Red Devils will need at least one attacker for the second half of the season.

Replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Several players have been linked with a move to Manchester United this month including Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and Felix’s teammate Alvaro Morata.

The versatile forward, who is now valued at £43m by Transfermarkt, is seen as a perfect fit for Man Utd despite struggling for playing time at Atletico Madrid.

According to Relevo, the Premier League club are ready to pay his full salary and the loan move will be without an option to buy at the end of the season. But Atletico will need to lower their demands if a deal is to be agreed.

Man Utd are said to have tight funds this winter due to their big spending last summer, however, Ten Hag is determined to sign a forward and sees Felix as a perfect fit for his side – who have won their last six matches in all competitions.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019, having helped the Lisbon side win the Portuguese league title with 15 goals and seven assists.

Since leaving Portugal for Spain, Felix has netted 33 goals and provided 18 assists in 129 appearances for Atletico across all competitions – winning the 2020/21 La Liga title with Simeone’s side.

This is season, he has amassed four goals and three assists from 18 outings, starting just three games in La Liga and a further three in the Champions League.

