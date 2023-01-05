Manchester United ‘very interested’ in signing Choupo-Moting

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January, as per Sky Sports Germany.

The 33-year-old joined the record Bundesliga Champions back in 2020 for free after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The Cameroonian was initially signed as a backup to Robert Lewandowski. However, following the Polish international’s departure last summer the former Stoke City man has found himself as a key first-team member in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting eleven this term.

The forward has displayed brilliant performances so far this season, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for Bayern.

Choupo-Moting – valued at around £5m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final six months of his current contract with Nagelsmann’s side. And the German giants are yet to find an agreement with the Cameroon international to keep him at the club beyond this season.

According to the report by Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich have made contact with the 33-year-old’s entourage regarding a new deal. However, the striker’s demand for a higher squad role and a salary hike are preventing a deal from being agreed.

Choupo-Moting to Man Utd

The report further claims that Manchester United are eyeing a move for a new forward this winter following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, and The Red Devils are ‘very interested’ in signing Choupo-Moting.

If Bayern Munich fail to find an agreement to extend Choupo-Moting’s contract then it is highly likely that the forward will leave the Allianz Arena for a cut-price deal in January or for free next summer.

After enduring a disappointing start to this season under the new manager Erik ten Hag, Man Utd have bounced back brilliantly and are currently sitting in fourth place with 35 points from 17 games.

The Old Trafford outfit are showing signs of improvement under the former Ajax manager’s guidance, so the club’s hierarchy should back their new manager in this window. Signing a new striker, where they lack depth, would help Ten Hag in achieving all the objectives at the end of this season.

However, with the Red Devils’ building a squad with the vision of achieving success in the long term, signing Choupo-Moting might not be a wise decision as he is currently in the twilight of his career. Hence, Manchester United should consider purchasing a younger striker this winter.