Tottenham must pay £36.7m to sign Pedro Porro in January

Tottenham could complete the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting if they pay his £36.7m release clause in the January transfer window, according to the Guardian.

The newspaper states that negotiations have already taken place between the two clubs via intermediaries and it’s understood that talks will continue suggesting that a deal is possible.

Porro, who joined Sporting in 2020 from Manchester City, has racked up 22 appearances for the Portuguese side this season in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

Prior to joining the Portuguese giants permanently, he played a key role in helping Sporting win the double after they landed both the Primeira Liga and the Taça da Liga.

His inspired performances that season saw him being named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year. Porro was then linked with a move to several clubs in Europe but opted to make his move to Portugal permanent.

Tottenham are said to have been impressed by Porro’s excellent displays this season and Antonio Conte is keen on signing the Spanish international this month.

Reinforcements

Tottenham signed youngster Djed Spence last summer but he has struggled for game-time so far. Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have both been unconvincing at right wing-back, hence the need to complete a deal for Porro as soon as possible.

However, Tottenham aren’t the only club showing an interest as several other clubs throughout Europe have been linked with the full-back so Spurs may face stiff competition for his signature.

The 23-year-old has two and a half years left in his current contract with Ruben Amorim’s side and according to the Guardian, Sporting are under no financial pressure to cash in on Porro after selling Matheus Nunes and João Palhinha last summer.

However, if Spurs pay his £36.7m release clause in full, then Sporting will be compelled to sell one of their key players and Conte will get his man this month.

Porro’s versatility could make him a decent signing for Tottenham with the youngster able to play as a right-back, right-wing back and centre-back.

Playing in a similar system at Sporting, the highly-rated defender could settle quickly in north London if he ends up moving to the Premier League this winter.

