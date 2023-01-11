Chelsea hold talks over deal to sign Youssoufa Moukoko

90min has revealed that German teenager Youssoufa Moukoko and Borussia Dortmund are struggling to reach an agreement over a new deal, with Chelsea holding talks with the player’s representatives earlier this month.

Moukoko’s current contract expires at the end of the season and so Dortmund are keen on renewing his current deal. The 18-year-old though wants £177,000 per week (€200,000/week), something that Dortmund are unwilling to agree to.

The Schwarz Gelben have however, tabled an offer that would see him earn just over £88,000/week (€100,000/week), in a deal that is similar to the one that was handed to summer arrival Karim Adeyemi.

Moukoko’s current demands, if accepted, would see him become one of the club’s top earners. His entourage also wants to include a suitable release clause in his deal that would allow him to leave in the future, similar to how Erling Haaland left the club this past summer. While the former Bundesliga champions are open to this idea, the two parties are still far from agreeing on a suitable package.

According to the report, Chelsea and Newcastle United have already made contact with Moukoko’s camp to discuss a possible free transfer move at the end of the season. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are also keeping a close watch on the developments surrounding the striker’s contractual situation.

German giants Bayern Munich are keen on keeping Moukoko in Germany while Serie A leaders Napoli are also interested in signing him. Moukoko’s preference, however, is to play for FC Barcelona, who are also attentive to the free agent market, following their recent financial difficulties. La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are also believed to have held talks with Moukoko, as per 90min.

Meeting the player’s demands will not be an issue for the Premier League clubs, as per 90min, as they could also offer substantial signing-on fees but interest from Barcelona remains a potential stumbling block.

Our View

Chelsea could look to sign Moukoko this winter as there is a realistic chance that Dortmund would accept a bid for him to avoid losing him for free next summer.

The Blues are in the market for an attacker and have realised that their returns in front of the goal have to drastically improve if they are to salvage something out of this season. This term, Graham Potter’s side have only managed to net 20 goals from their 17 Premier League appearances. The West Londoners are 10th in the League, 10 points off fourth-placed Manchester United.

Moukoko has been in fine form this season, netting six goals and registering three assists in his 14 appearances for the German outfit. He could not only improve Chelsea’s attack but also could prove to be an excellent player for the future.

With talks between Moukoko and Dortmund not progressing, one can only assume that the club will try to sell him this winter if a deal isn’t agreed soon and it looks like Chelsea are ready to pounce.