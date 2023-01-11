Chelsea join race to sign Sporting’s Pedro Porro

Chelsea could hijack Tottenham’s attempts to sign Pedro Porro but either club will need to meet Sporting Lisbon’s £40m [€45m] valuation, according to 90 min.

Porro joined Sporting in 2020 from Manchester City and has quickly become a key player, making 22 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side this season. He has showcased his abilities going forward, having provided two goals and 10 assists in his 22 games.

The full-back initially joined the Portuguese giants on loan from City, and he played an important role in helping Sporting win the Primeira Liga and the Taça da Liga during his first campaign at the club. His excellent performances saw him named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year and convinced Sporting to make his move permanent.

Tottenham have now identified Porro as a key target and 90min claims Spurs have already held negotiations with Sporting over a possible transfer this month.

Antonio Conte wants a new right-back to replace Emerson Royal as Matt Doherty has failed to hold down a regular place and youngster Djed Spence has struggled to establish himself following his move last summer.

However, Tottenham will now face stiff competition as Chelsea could be about to hijack their attempts to sign Porro. 90min claims Chelsea have also made contact to express their interest in signing the Spanish international as Graham Potter looks to strengthen his squad this month.

Chelsea’s first choice right Reece James is expected to miss three to four weeks with a knee injury suffered during their 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

The England international, who missed the 2022 World Cup with an injury to the same knee, had to come off in the 53rd minute of the game after aggravating the issue.

César Azpilicueta has been widely used in the back three this season and is coming towards the end of his career, so Potter is after a new right-back and Porro has emerged as a target.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic, however, Potter is believed to prefer Porro whose versatility could make him an excellent signing with the youngster able to play as a right-back, right-wing back and centre-back.

However, Tottenham and Chelsea will need to dig deep if they want to sign the Spaniard as 90min says Sporting will only sell if the players £40m [€45m] release clause is paid in full.

Porro has two and a half years left in his current contract so Sporting are under no financial pressure to cash in on the 23-year-old after selling Matheus Nunes and João Palhinha last summer.

