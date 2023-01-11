[Photos] Joao Felix poses in Chelsea shirt after £11m move

Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Felix with the attacker arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season.

Felix has been on the market this month after reportedly falling out with Atletico boss Diego Simeone. He was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal all credited with an interest.

However, Chelsea emerged as the front-runners for his signature earlier this week and a deal was swiftly agreed with Atletico Madrid to sign the Portuguese international on loan for the remainder of the season.

Felix flew-in to London on Tuesday to undergo his medical and put the finishing touches on the move. Those formalities have now been completed and Chelsea have confirmed Felix’s arrival on Chelseafc.com this afternoon.

After sealing his move to Stamford Bridge, Felix told the Chelsea website that he’s ‘very excited’ to have joined one of the ‘great’ teams in world football, and he’s looking forward to helping the club achieve their objectives this season:

‘Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.’

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have paid an £11m loan fee to sign Felix and will pay all of his wages, while there is no option or obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Short-term

Felix signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico before securing his move to West London, so it looks like he’ll be heading back to Spain in the summer to try and resurrect his career in Madrid.

Graham Potter has been desperately trying to strengthen his attack this month following a disappointing start to the season. The need for reinforcements was heightened after losing Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injury last week.

Felix has the potential to be an excellent addition to the Chelsea squad and he’s capable of playing anywhere across the frontline, meaning he’ll give Potter plenty of options in the final third.

The Portuguese star has endured a tough time at Atletico lately but his quality can not be denied. Felix was once regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe and Atletico paid Benfica around £120m for his services back in 2019.

If he can rediscover his best form at Stamford Bridge, then Felix will be a terrific signing for Chelsea. He’s become the clubs fourth new signing this month following the arrivals of Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and Datro Fofana.