Tottenham ready to bid for Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni

Antonio Conte has asked Tottenham chiefs to sign Alessandro Bastoni and a formal player-plus-cash swap offer could be presented to Inter Milan soon, according to Calciomercatoweb via Football London.

Conte is gradually rebuilding Tottenham after guiding them to Champions League football last season and they are battling to finish in the top four again as they lie 5th in the table – two points behind Manchester United who have a game in hand.

Antonio Conte wants reinforcements this month to help boost Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and he’s set his sights on Bastoni.

The Italian newspaper, via Football London, states that Conte has told sporting director Fabio Paratici to sign the centre-back and Spurs could try and tempt Inter with a formal proposal soon.

Bastoni’s contract with Inter will expire in 2024 and the club could be forced to consider a sale if he fails to extend his contract rather than risk losing him for free next year.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Tottenham are planning to offer Emerson Royal along with some cash to sign Bastoni this month. It is likely to be rejected but a huge offer from Conte’s side could tempt Inter Milan into selling one of their most prized assets.

Big fee

Bastoni is valued at £48.6m by Transfermarkt so Tottenham would need to part with a sizeable fee as well as offer Royal if they want the Italian’s to agree terms. Royal has been a huge disappointment since arriving from Barcelona and may be open to a new challenge in Serie A.

Bastoni is seen as the perfect fit for Tottenham and a leader to solve the club’s defensive issue. The London-based side have conceded 25 goals in the Premier League this season, keeping only five clean sheets after 18 matches played so far.

The 23-year-old started his playing career in the local Rivarolo Mantovano youth side, where his father was coach and has since risen to become one of the emerging talents in Italy.

The Italy defender was a mainstay in Inter Milan’s defence last season, making 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists as they won the Coppa Italia.

This season, Bastoni has provided four assists in 19 matches for Inter in all competitions as they set sights on winning the Serie A and clinching the Supercoppa Italia when they take on city rivals AC Milan in the final on January 18.

Since making his debut for Italy in 2020, he has earned 17 caps and scored one goal – becoming ever-present in the senior national team.

The left-footer defender can play several positions across the backline including full-back, having started his career as a left-back. He feels comfortable passing and controlling the ball without any pressure and his height allows him to be a goal threat during set-pieces.

Read more: Arsenal in battle with Tottenham to sign £26m-rated international star