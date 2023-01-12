Arsenal face Tottenham battle to sign Leandro Trossard

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.

The 28-year-old’s contract with Brighton expires in the summer but the newspaper claims the Seagulls have the option to extend it by a year if he is still at the club beyond this month.

The situation has alerted Arsenal and Tottenham with both clubs eyeing a bargain move for Trossard. Both Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte are looking to strengthen their attacks this month ahead of the second half of the season.

Spurs want to provide competition to the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison and Trossard would be a versatile option as he can play anywhere across the front three.

Arsenal currently depend on their sole striker Eddie Nketiah following injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus. The former Manchester City ace is expected to be out for several weeks and Arteta needs reinforcements to support Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Competition

According to the Sun, other Premier League teams are also keen on signing the Belgium international but Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be favourites to complete a deal.

The Gunners were first linked with a move for Trossard in 2019 before he joined Brighton from Genk, where he played an instrumental role in helping the team win the Belgian league title for the fourth time in their history – making 21 goal contributions in 34 league games.

He was in superb form that season as he found the back of the net eight times and registered three assists as Genk reached the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Trossard, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, would be a good fit for Arsenal in the long-term due to his experience in the Premier League and ability to play in several roles.

He wouldn’t need any adaptation period when he moves to the Emirates Stadium and his desire to succeed at the highest level could play a role for the Premier League leaders.

Trossard made a telling contribution at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making three appearances for Belgium but it was not enough as they exited the competition at the group stage.

He has not featured for Brighton in the past two games after being dropped by his manager so a move this month could be on the cards with Arsenal and Tottenham ready to do-battle over a deal.

