Liverpool to battle Arsenal for Martin Terrier

Arsenal and Liverpool have made contact with Stade Rennais to express their interest in signing talented forward Martin Terrier this summer, according to Media Foot via TeamTalk.

Terrier is attracting interest following his excellent performances last season where he bagged 21 league goals in 37 appearances.

He has continued his fine form this term, making 17 goal contributions in 22 games for Stade Rennais across all competitions.

The 25-year-old has three goals and an assist in six UEFA Europa League games, making him one of the deadliest goal poachers in the competition.

Terrier’s impressive form has caught the attention of several clubs throughout Europe, including here in the Premier League with Media Foot claiming that Arsenal and Liverpool have made contact with Rennes to express their interest in signing the attacker.

The Ligue 1 outfit are resigned to the fact Terrier will leave at the end of the season but they aren’t going to sell him on the cheap as the report says they’ll demand a club-record fee in the region of £44m [€50m].

Competition

Arsenal and Liverpool will face further competition for his services as Media Foot, via Team Talk, says Manchester United and Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on the forward’s progress.

Terrier is yet to be handed a call-up by France but it is believed that a move to the Premier League will increase his chances of a staking a claim for the national team in future.

Liverpool have already signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven to augment their attacking options following injuries to forwards Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Firmino is the closest to return to action soon after picking up an injury in training prior to restart of domestic action, while Jota and Diaz are expected to return to full training in February and March respectively.

Though the Reds main focus next summer is to be rebuild their midfield, if Terrier becomes an opportunity, Jurgen Klopp could willing to sanction the move.

Arsenal, on other the hand, are also looking to bring in attacking reinforcements after being linked with a host of forwards including AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arteta is building a formidable team to compete for honours in the coming seasons and may look to add more quality for next season in the form of Terrier.

Terrier’s ability to get goals will be make him an exciting addition for both Premier League clubs, however, they will have to meet Stade Rennais’ asking price to get the deal done. Not only that, but Terrier picked up a serious injury last week so Arsenal and Liverpool will want to see how he recovers over the coming months before formalising their interest.

