Arsenal close to signing Shakhtar star Mykhaylo Mudryk

According to French website Foot Mercato, Arsenal are very close to finalising the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian star has been the priority target for Arsenal this month and Foot Mercato claim that the London giants have almost agreed on the overall amount for the transfer.

According to the outlet, Arsenal are set to pay around £88 million for Mudryk. The club are still discussing the structure of the add-ons, though personal terms have already been agreed with the player.

Almost done

Arsenal have not had it easy in the pursuit of Mudryk. The club were initially aiming to sign him for less than £88 million before London rivals Chelsea entered the race. Graham Potter’s side have not made any bid after their initial contact with Shakhtar, but their involvement has done more harm for the Gunners.

Shakhtar could have been convinced to accept a lesser fee but they are now reluctant to lower their asking price. It appears Arsenal will now meet the transfer demands of the Ukrainian giants but will be hoping to lower the initial fee paid by including performance add-ons that are easily achievable.

Mudryk has plenty of potential and he has already shown his best traits in Europe this season. The 22-year-old was excellent with his counter-attacks in the Champions League group stage earlier this campaign. He chipped in with 3 goals and 2 assists from six appearances for Shakhtar.

In all competitions, he has registered 10 goals and 8 assists from 18 games for his club. The winger could be a star of the future with his impressive attacking attributes. This is why Arsenal are determined to sign him this month, though some fans may feel that they are paying over the odds.

If Arsenal want to stay with Manchester City in the Premier League title race until May, they must invest on several players this winter. A winger alone won’t be sufficient and the board may have to spend on another striker and defensive midfielder to provide the quality and depth to sustain their title push.