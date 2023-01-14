Tottenham could make a move for Everton ace Jordan Pickford

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly make a move to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 28-year-old signed for the Toffees back in 2017 from Sunderland for a fee of around £25m. Since joining the club, the England international has become a key player for the Merseyside club. He played a vital role in Everton’s survival last term and has been displaying excellent performances this season.

Pickford – valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is yet to renew his deal with Frank Lampard’s side. So, the goalkeeper’s long-term future at Goodison Park is in doubt.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti has said that Tottenham are looking to strengthen multiple areas in January and next summer, with the goalkeeper position identified as one of the key areas for improvement.

The journalist further states that Spurs have opened talks with Hugo Lloris – whose current deal will run until June 2024 – over a new deal, but Antonio Conte’s side are looking for a long-term successor of the Frenchman and they could ‘try to sign Pickford or Yassine Bounou’.

Pickford to Tottenham

Galetti said:

“Tottenham are exploring different options in all the roles for January and especially for the summer, starting with the goalkeeper. We know that they opened talks with Lloris for his contract. But it cannot be excluded that Spurs can try for Jordan Pickford or Yassine Bounou.”

If Everton fail to find an agreement with Pickford over a new long-term contract in the coming months then they could look to sell him next summer in fear of losing the England international for free.

With Lloris reaching the twilight of his career, signing a new younger goalkeeper is a necessity for Tottenham and Pickford could be a very good acquisition.

It will be interesting to see whether the north London club intensify their efforts to sign Pickford if the English star were to leave Goodison Park at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, after overcoming Portsmouth’s challenge in F.A Cup third-round fixture last weekend, Tottenham are set to take on arch-rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face off against Manchester City next week.