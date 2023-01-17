Chelsea eyeing moves for Vlahovic and Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen to bolster their centre-forward position, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly has been on a crazy spending spree since arriving last year and has already invested around £450m to strengthen the squad since purchasing the club last summer. It is highly likely that Chelsea will continue spending over the coming months and the striker position is one of the areas where they need reinforcements.

Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last summer and David Datro Fofana this January. However, the Gabon international has been struggling to showcase his best since joining the club, and the Ivorian is still very young and needs time to develop. Therefore, Graham Potter has been forced to deploy Kai Havertz – who is an attacking midfielder by trait – through the middle at times this season.

Speaking on The Athletic Podcast, respected journalist David Ornstein has said Chelsea are looking to add more firepower in their attacking department and are lining up a summer swoop for Vlahovic and Osimhen.

It was previously reported that Vlahovic wants to leave Juventus despite joining the club just 12 months ago and the Bianconeri are open to letting him leave if their valuation of around £97m is met.

Chelsea showing interest in Vlahovic and Osimhen

On the other hand, a recent report stated that Osimhen could leave Napoli at the end of this season and Luciano Spaletti’s side have slapped a whooping £133m price tag to sell their star next summer.

That means either player is going to cost Chelsea a huge fee, and they’ll have to spend around £230m in the unlikely event they want to buy both Vlahovic and Osimhen.

Productivity in front of the goal has been a big issue for Chelsea this term as they have scored only 22 goals in 19 Premier League games. This problem has been one of the reasons behind their downfall this season as they are currently 10th in the league with 28 points, 10 points behind the fourth spots. So, signing at least one new striker is going to be a priority for the Blues.

However, it is highly unlikely that Chelsea will be able to purchase Vlahovic or Osimhen this month as neither Napoli nor Juventus will want to weaken their squad in mid-season, given they are currently in a title race, so, a summer move is more likely.

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea can manage to secure the services of Vlahovic or Osimhen next summer. Either one of them would certainly be an excellent acquisition for Potter’s side. However, qualifying for the Champions League will be vital for the west London club as all top players want to be competing in that competition.