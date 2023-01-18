[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Manchester United will be looking to climb up to second place in the table with victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight.

Erik ten Hag has made three changes from the side that beat Manchester City at the weekend. David De Gea has been ever present in the league this season and the Spaniard once again keeps his place between the sticks.

Raphael Varane marshals the Man Utd defence while Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets another start at right-back having impressed during Diogo Dalot’s injury absence. Lisandro Martinez is recalled to start alongside Varane in the middle of defence so Luke Shaw moves across to left-back. That means Tyrell Malacia drops to the bench.

Casemiro continued his excellent form with another imposing display against City and the Brazilian starts once again in midfield this evening. Christian Eriksen keeps his place alongside Casemiro in the middle of the park.

Fred did well last time out but he drops to the bench tonight. Bruno Fernandes retains his spot in ten Hag’s starting eleven with the Portuguese international lining-up in the central attacking midfield role.

Marcus Rashford continued his superb form in front of goal after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United at the weekend. The England international starts in attack tonight and supports Wout Weghorst with the new signing making his debut up front.

Anthony Martial didn’t look fully fit against City and the Frenchman isn’t involved in the squad tonight. Anthony is recalled to start on the right flank while Garnacho and Anthony Elanga are attacking options for ten Hag on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Palace

Guaita, Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Hughes, Olise, Zaha, Mateta, Edouard

Subs: Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Johnstone, Riedewald, Ozoh

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho.