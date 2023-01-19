Chelsea and Manchester United express interest in David Raya

Chelsea and Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

Raya is expected to leave the Bees at end of the season when he’ll have just 12-months left on his current contract and according to the newspaper, the Premier League duo are ready to battle it out for his signature.

However, Chelsea and Man Utd will face further competition as the Telegraph says Tottenham Hotspur are also showing a keen interest in signing Raya so it could be a three-way fight.

Antonio Conte’s side were the first team linked with a move for the Spain international as a possible replacement for captain Hugo Lloris, who is into his 11th season at the club.

The 36-year-old is believed to be heading for the exit door in North London and Spurs have identified Raya as a perfect replacement for the France international.

Lloris’ performances this season have not been impressive as he scored an own goal in their 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders and rivals Arsenal last Sunday.

Competition

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea and Manchester United have now joined Tottenham in the race to sign Raya, with the Brentford stopper expected to cost up to £20m this summer.

Manchester United are said to be in talks with David de Gea over a new deal but even if the 32-year-old signs a new contract, Erik ten Hag is expected to bring in another goalkeeper at the end of the season.

United recently signed Jack Butland from Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season to provide competition to De Gea, but they’ll need a more permanent solution in the summer and it looks like Raya is on their radar.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are eyeing a possible replacement for Edouard Mendy – whose future at Stamford Bridge is in serious doubt after he lost his first team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga this season.

Raya, who was part of the Spain squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, joined Brentford in 2019 and has since become of the best of goalkeepers in the Premier League, featuring in over 14o matches.

This season, he has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Brentford, keeping six clean sheets as they lie above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

