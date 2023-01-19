Tottenham submit proposal to sign Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a proposal to sign AS Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo this month, as per the reputed transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Antonio Conte’s side are expected to be busy in this winter window and it has been touted that attack is the area where the Italian boss wants to add more firepower this month.

According to the report by Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham have been showing an interest in signing Zaniolo since last summer and they have been handed a big chance to sign the Italian as the Giallorossi are now open to letting their star leave in January.

The journalist further states that Tottenham have already opened negotiations with Jose Mourinho’s side to secure the 23-year-old’s signature and have proposed a loan deal with the obligation to buy in the summer if certain conditions are met.

Di Marzio also adds that Spurs will need to spend at least £31m (€35m) to purchase the forward but signing Zaniolo won’t be easy as West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund are also eyeing a move for the youngster.

Zaniolo to Tottenham

Tottenham have been struggling to showcase their best this season, sitting fifth in the table with 33 points from 19 games, five points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

The partnership between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min was the driving force for Spurs in qualifying for the Champions League last term. But, the South Korean’s form has dropped lately which has heavily impacted their performance this campaign.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have struggled with injury problems this season, while Lucas Moura is out of favour and Brayan Gil has failed to prove he’s ready to play at the highest level. Therefore, purchasing a new forward this month could help boost Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four.

However, there is a concern about whether Zaniolo would be the right option as he lacks productivity in front of goal, having scored only three goals and two assists in 41 Serie A appearances since the start of the last campaign.

Spurs need reinforcements this winter to push for a top-four finish and it appears they’ve identified Zaniolo as the man they want, but it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal agreed for the Italian international.