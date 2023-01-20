Tottenham ready to intensify efforts to sign David Raya

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to accelerate their efforts to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in January, as per The Times.

Spurs are seemingly exploring the possibility of strengthening the goalkeeper position following Hugo Lloris’ concerning form this term, making five errors that lead to goals in 19 Premier League appearances. The north London club have been linked with several shot-stoppers in recent times, with Raya recently emerging as a serious target.

The Spain international’s current deal with the Bees will expire within 18 months and it has been touted that the shot-stopper has rejected the opportunity of signing an extension. So, it is increasingly likely that Brentford could be forced to cash in on Raya – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – over the coming months before his price declines.

According to the report by The Times, Tottenham are looking for a long-term replacement for Lloris and they are ready to push ahead with their attempts to sign Raya. Antonio Conte’s side have shown a strong interest in signing the Spaniard, however, they are set to face competition from Ajax in getting this deal done.

Raya to Tottenham

The report further states that the north London club have enquired about the player’s availability this month. But they were told that the 27-year-old is not for sale in mid-season, however, Spurs are prepared to ‘test Brentford’s resolve’.

Finding a long-term replacement for Lloris – who is currently in the twilight of his career – would be the right decision and Raya could be an excellent acquisition if the club hierarchy can manage to broker a deal for him this month or next summer.

The Spaniard is an excellent shot-stopper, can play out from the back, and also has an eye for long-range passing. So, he possesses almost every attribute to be a modern day goalkeeper.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham will be able to persuade Brentford to sell Raya this winter. They might find it difficult to broker a deal for him next summer as the competition is expected to be fierce.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League midweek, Tottenham will now go face off against in-form London rival Fulham on Monday night.