Mykhailo Mudryk excels in Chelsea cameo vs Liverpool

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk had an impressive Premier League debut in this afternoon’s goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Ukrainian star started on the bench for Graham Potter’s side and was only introduced in the 55th minute in the place of Lewis Hall. The 21-year-old had an immediate impact with a bustling performance.

Mudryk completed 93% of his passes attempted while winning three tackles and seven duels. He also made two successful dribbles and should have scored after being put through on goal in the 65th minute.

The 21-year-old had not played any competitive football for two months but he looked up for the challenge at Anfield. Chelsea definitely have a bright player in their hands.

The London giants worked hard to sign him ahead of rivals Arsenal and it could be money well spent if Mudryk can go on to perform at the same level week in, week out.

Despite Mudryk’s stand-out display, Chelsea could not register a win at Liverpool. Kai Havertz scored early in the first half but his goal was chalked off for being offside.

The club struggled to impose themselves after the break but there were moments where they could have been better with their decision-making in the opposition box.

Chelsea remain 10th in the Premier League table after sharing the spoils with Liverpool. They are nine points behind fourth-place Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.

Mudryk’s performance was a big positive from the Merseyside trip but Chelsea need to start winning regularly if they want to have any chance of breaking into the top four.

Else, it could be a season without Champions League football despite the huge financial backing from the owners. Potter’s future is safe but he must now get results.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss will most certainly be judged by how the club perform next season but the groundwork needs to be laid after the big spending.