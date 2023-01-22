Chelsea keen on Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries

90min are reporting that Chelsea are not done with their January business just yet, with a midfielder and a right-back on their transfer agenda.

The Blues are actively looking to add depth to their right defensive flank to provide competition for Reece James. James has been struggling with injuries for the past few months so Chelsea are looking to bring in another option this month.

Denzel Dumfries has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent months. 90min says the Inter Milan star is the preferred target for Graham Potters side and that talks are underway over a potential deal.

The report claims that the former Serie A champions are ready to welcome Chelsea’s interest in Dumfries and while a formal offer hasn’t yet been put on the table, a £35m deal could be agreed between the two clubs.

Dumfries has been dropped to the bench since returning from the World Cup and the 26-year-old is said to be unsettled at the club since returning from Qatar. The Nerazzurri are also expecting interest surrounding Dumfries to increase before the end of the winter window, so Chelsea could face competition for his signature.

Dumfries, however, is not the only option for Graham Potter with the club also keeping a close watch on Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro, Lyon’s Malo Gusto, and Celtic’s Josep Juranovic, as per the source.

Our View

Chelsea have already made six signings this winter and are looking to make further additions to their squad. Potter’s side have struggled massively this season with inconsistency and poor form but the club is looking to launch an all-out offensive for a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Dumfries is an excellent option for the Blues as he is the type of player that can make the most of Potter’s system. The Netherlands international likes to attack going forward with his blistering pace and is also solid in defence so he’d provide stiff competition for James.

He also has vast experience at both club and international level so Dumfries would be an excellent addition to the squad if Chelsea could get a deal agreed this month.