Tottenham complete signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan

Arnaut Danjuma said it was a ‘no-brainer’ for him to join Tottenham Hotspur after completing his loan move from Villarreal.

The Netherlands international was closing in on a move to Everton earlier this week after undergoing his scheduled medical last weekend. He even undertook some media duties and did his photo-shoot with the Merseyside outfit.

However, Tottenham acted swiftly to hijack Everton’s deal at the eleventh hour and the 25-year-old turned his back on his move to Goodison Park following the sacking of Frank Lampard on Monday.

A 2-0 defeat to West Ham left Everton 19th in the Premier League table with 15 points from 20 matches after an abysmal start to the season, and Danjuma clearly felt he had a more attractive offer once Spurs came in.

The attacker quickly headed to London to undergo his medical and finalise terms with Tottenham, and the North Londoners confirmed on their official website last night that Danjuma has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

He has been posing for photos in his new Tottenham kit and Danjuma has expressed his delight at completing his move to White Hart Lane. The Dutchman said it was a ‘no-brainer’ for him to join Spurs as they are a ‘massive club’ and he’s excited to work with Antonio Conte.

No-brainer

“As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer,” he told Spurs TV. “It’s a massive club, brilliant coach, brilliant staff, brilliant club, the facilities are obviously unbelievable so for me I’m very excited to be part of the team.” “I’m really looking forward to working with the manager. He has so much experience and so for me it is a great opportunity to learn and be amongst the greats.”

He will provide competition to the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulusevski for a starting berth in Antonio Conte’s starting eleven during the second half of the campaign.

Danjuma is known for his goal scoring threat after scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 34 matches for Villarreal last season as they knocked out Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The former Bournemouth forward will be a big miss for the Yellow Submarine this term, having already scored six goals in 16 matches in all competitions as they lie 5th in the La Liga table.

Danjuma makes a return to the Premier League after featuring for Bournemouth from 2019 to 2021, netting 17 goals in 52 matches before moving to Spain to play for Villarreal.

At the national team level, he has made six appearances for the Netherlands, however, he was not named in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by then head coach Louis van Gaal.