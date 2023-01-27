Chelsea & Liverpool plot late swoop for Sander Berge

Chelsea are ready to battle out with Liverpool in a surprise race for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge during the closing days of the January window, as per Si Phillips.

The 24-year-old has been enjoying an excellent campaign at the Championship club this season, playing a key role in the Blades’ quest for promotion. They are currently second in the table with 57 points from 28 games, 13 points ahead of third-placed Watford.

After displaying brilliant performances at Bramhall Lane this season, the midfielder has caught the attention of several Premier League giants, with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly among the interested parties.

Graham Potter’s side are looking to strengthen their midfield before next week’s deadline and have been linked with numerous options. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have been suggested as serious targets, with Berge now emerging as a new option for the west London club.

Jurgen Klopp is also needing to revamp his ageing midfield and Liverpool have now added Berge to a list of targets that also includes the likes of Fernandez, Jude Bellingham and Sofyan Amrabat.

According to the report by Si Phillips, Chelsea are ready to intensify their efforts to purchase Berge before the transfer deadline. However, they are set to face a stern challenge from Liverpool in getting a deal done.

Battle

The Norwegian – valued at around £14m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is no closer to signing an extension. So, if Paul Heckingbottom’s side don’t find an agreement with the midfielder regarding a new deal soon then they could be forced to cash in before his price plummets.

With Chelsea struggling to broker a deal for Caicedo or Fernandez this month due to their respective clubs’ reluctance to sell them in midseason, Berge could be a cheaper alternative to the South American duo.

The same can be said for Liverpool, as number one target Bellingham is highly unlikely to leave this month. So, Klopp could be targeting a move for Berge to help during the second half of this season before going all-out for Bellingham in the summer.

However, Sheffield will also be keen to keep hold of their star as they are currently on course for promotion and the Blades would not want to lose a key player this month.

Therefore, Chelsea or Liverpool would need to table a tempting offer to persuade the Championship outfit to cash-in before the window closes next Tuesday night.