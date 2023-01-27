Chelsea to do-battle with Man Utd for Vlahovic next summer

Chelsea could reportedly go head-to-head against Manchester United in pursuit of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic next summer, as per the CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Serbian moved to the Allianz Stadium last winter from Fiorentina for a fee of around £66m. However, the forward has struggled to showcase his best since the switch and it seems he has found it difficult to settle in his new surroundings.

It has previously been reported that the 22-year-old is keen on leaving the Old Lady of Turin amid the club’s recent turmoil and the Bianconeri are ready to cash in if they receive an offer of around £97m.

Manchester United are also keen on bolstering their front line after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit. Wout Weghorst has arrived as a short-term addition but Erik ten Hag knows he needs to sign a specialist number nine next summer.

Several forwards have already been suggested as possible options for United, with Vlahovic now named as a prime target along with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

However, Man Utd will face stiff competition for the Juventus star if they formalise their interest at the end of the season as Chelsea are also being linked with the striker.

Battle

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Bohely has already shown his financial muscle, spending over £400m since last summer and the Blues are expected to splash more cash over the coming windows. They are seemingly exploring the market to strengthen their attack, with Vlahovic emerging as a serious target.

Replying to a Tweet, Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are ‘likely’ to make a move for a new centre-forward next summer and are showing an interest in signing Vlahovic. So, this is a deal that needs to be kept an eye on at the end of this season.

When asked whether Chelsea could make move for a new striker next summer, Jacobs said:

“I think it’s likely. Keep an eye on Dusan Vlahovic. Told there is a definite opportunity for suitors this year.”

With Chelsea struggling to score goals, signing a new forward would be the right decision and Vlahovic could be an excellent addition. However, it has been reported that Vlahovic is open to a move to Old Trafford and wants to play under Erik ten Hag. So, Man Utd appear to be in a stronger place to lure the striker to England next summer.

It will be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Vlahovic if the Serbian does end up leaving Juventus next summer, but he’d be an exciting addition for either Chelsea or Man Utd.