Man Utd hold talks to sign Dortmund star Marco Reus

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus, as per the 90min.

The 33-year-old was deemed one of the best young forwards during the early days of his career. However, injury issues restricted him from reaching his full potential and he has been enduring yet another injury-plagued campaign, missing the majority of this term with three different issues.

The German – valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final six months of his current contract and is yet to sign an extension with the Bundesliga giants. Reus is currently on £200,000-a-week at Dortmund and they want him to take a significant pay cut, but the player doesn’t want to reduce his salary so his future is in serious doubt.

According to the report by 90min, Dortmund have opened talks with the forward regarding a new deal. However, the player’s agent is exploring other options around Europe over a potential summer move and have held talks with Manchester United.

However, should BVB fail to find an agreement with the 33-year-old to keep him at the club beyond this season then they could look to sell him this month in order to recoup some transfer fee.

Reus to Manchester United

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s untimely departure in November, the Red Devils were left with a paper-thin attacking department and Wout Weghorst was signed on a six-month loan deal to provide depth.

However, Anthony Martial’s persistent injury problems have seemingly forced United boss Erik ten Hag to explore more options in the transfer market to reinforce the front line before next week’s deadline.

It has recently been reported that the record Premier League champions are in search of a new striker late in this window but aren’t willing to spend big money amidst the club’s potential takeover.

It has come as a big surprise that Manchester United are linked with a move for Reus. His talent is undeniable but the German is injury-prone and United couldn’t rely on him to stay fit if he were to end up sealing a move to Old Trafford.

Therefore, they may be better off exploring other attacking options this month and only make a move for Reus as a last resort during the dying stages of the winter window.