First pictures of Enzo Fernandez with Chelsea shirt as squad number is revealed

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has finally been unveiled as Chelsea’s latest new signing after completing a record £107m move from Benfica on deadline day.

The Blues were linked with a move for several midfielders during the January window including Brighton duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo as well as Southampton ace Romeo Lavia, but Fernandez was the main target.

A move for Fernandez fell through earlier last month but the Londoners revived their interest during the closing stages of the window, and eventually agreed a deal after meeting Benfica’s asking price for the Argentina international.

The youngster completed his medical in Portugal late on Tuesday night and Chelsea confirmed on their official website that the midfielder had sealed his move to Stamford Bridge. Fernandez flew in to London on Wednesday and Chelsea have now released photos of Fernandez posing in his new kit. The club have also confirmed he’ll wear the No.5 shirt.

The South American’s move eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for the services of England international Jack Grealish in 2021. He has penned an eight-and-a-half year contract with the club. Chelsea’s spending spree in the January transfer window was £289m, according to Transfermarkt via BBC Sport as the rebuilding of the team continues with several players expected to leave in the summer. Fernandez becomes the club’s eighth January signing after bringing in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana and Joao Felix on loan.

The 22-year-old’s stock rose after a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup where he played a key role in helping Lionel Messi and the South American country clinch the title by beating France on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a thrilling final.

He was named as the Young Player of the Tournament, playing every minute for Argentina in Qatar and scoring one goal.

Provide depth

Fernandez is seen as a long-term solution to Chelsea’s midfield problems with the team struggling to make any meaningful impact this season and have been knocked out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The Blues lie 10th on the Premier League table with 29 points, 10 points behind the top four place with 18 matches played to play.

Graham Potter will need his team to start getting positive results to stand any chance of qualifying for any of the European competitions at the end of the season.