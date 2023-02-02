Tottenham interested in signing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up a summer move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to Football London.

Antonio Conte is keen on bolstering his defence at the end of the season and has identified the 22-year-old as a target following his impressive form at Selhurst Park.

Spurs completed the signing of full-back Pedro Porro from Sporting on transfer deadline day on loan for the rest of the season, with an obligation to buy for £40m in the summer.

Matt Doherty and youngster Djed Spence were allowed to leave the club to join Atletico Madrid and Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais respectively on Tuesday as Conte begins to reshape his defence – which has conceded 31 goals in 19 Premier League games this season.

Bringing in another central defender is reportedly a priority for Tottenham in the summer and Football.london says Guehi is on their radar.

The youngster has been one of the standout players for Palace this term, making 22 appearances for Patrick Vieira’s side as they lie 12th in the Premier League table with 18 matches left to play.

The English international could be a good partner for Cristian Romero and Eric Dier in a three-man defence which has been used consistently since Conte took charge of the team.

He is versatile and can play a number of positions across the backline as a left-side defender, right-sided centre-back as well as full-back. Guehi can also build attack from the back with his incisive passes.

As an established Premier League player already, Guehi should have no problems settling in if he were to join Tottenham in the summer.

Provide depth

Guehi, who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt, has three-years left on his current contract with Crystal Palace and the Eagles are under no pressure to sell him, however, a tempting offer from Spurs could force them into sale.

Guehi began his playing career at Cray Wanderers FC before joining Chelsea at age eight. He rose through the youth system at the Blues before joining Swansea City on loan in 2020, featuring in 52 games.

He eventually moved to Crystal Palace permanently in 2021 and has since earned a reputation as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League with several clubs monitoring his situation.

We will have to wait and see how this transfer unfolds with a host of teams looking to bolster their squad for next season, as could see Tottenham in a battle for his signature in the summer.

Read more: [Photos] Pedro Porro poses in Tottenham shirt after completing £40m move