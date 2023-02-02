Chelsea and Man Utd not afraid of Osimhen’s price tag

According to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, Chelsea and Manchester United are not afraid of meeting the £107 million price tag to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian star has been outstanding for the Serie A leaders this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists from just 20 appearances in all competitions. His exceptional form is attracting interest from top European teams and Cammaroto has hinted that Chelsea and United are keen on signing him.

Speaking to Napoli Magazine, Cammaroto said that Chelsea and United are willing to pay the £107 million fee that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will ask. He said:

“Chapter Osimhen: Manchester United and Chelsea are not afraid of the amount that Aurelio De Laurentiis will ask, that is €120m.”

Top-class

Chelsea spent huge sums of money during the January transfer window but they did not sign a specialist striker. Joao Felix, who joined from Atletico Madrid on loan, can play as the false number nine but the club are still lacking the presence of a genuine number nine of quality.

Osimhen would be perfect for the London giants with his strong physical presence and aerial ability. The Nigerian has transformed himself this season and has been a regular threat for opposition defences. Chelsea could make a serious move for him in the next transfer window.

United also cannot be counted out of the race for Osimhen. They are expected to land a marquee marksman in the summer, having only opted for a temporary striker in Wout Weghorst from Burnley last month. Osimhen is at the right age and profile to lead their attack for years to come.

Napoli will certainly listen to offers for their leading asset in the summer but De Laurentiis is unlikely to allow any sort of compensation on the fee. The benchmark has been set by Chelsea last month after spending £108 million on midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is far less experienced than Osimhen.