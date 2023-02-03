Manchester United predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace

Following the Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest in midweek, Manchester United will now have to switch their focus to the Premier League as they host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils overcame Forest’s challenge with ease over the two legs and ended up winning the tie 5-0 on aggregate to book their place in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Manchester United will be coming into this weekend’s fixture off the back of a 12-game winning streak at home in all competitions and they will be looking to keep their winning run going tomorrow.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace haven’t had a great time in recent weeks as they have only won one game since the resumption of club football following the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup. But, they managed to come away with one point in the reverse fixture last month versus Erik ten Hag’s side thanks to Michael Olise’s sensational added-time free kick.

Expected Manchester United lineup

David de Gea is set to return between the sticks after a midweek break and in front of the Spaniard Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw should be the back four.

So, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia will all start on the bench. Diogo Dalot has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring issue but this weekend’s game will come too soon for him.

Casemiro has completely transformed the Man United side since joining last summer and there is very little doubt about his selection tomorrow. But it remains to be seen who will be paired up with the Brazilian in the engine room.

Following Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury, Marcel Sabitzer has been purchased on a six-month loan deal to replace the Denmark international and the Austrian could make his debut straightaway this weekend. And in that case, Fred will find himself on the bench. Scott McTominey and Donny van de Beek are set to remain sidelined due to injury issues.

Bruno Fernandes could be deployed in the attacking midfield position, while Marcus Rashford and Antony are expected to start on the flanks for Man Utd. They will be given the responsibility of stretching the opposition’s back line and creating spaces between the lines.

Wout Weghorst could continue leading the line for the record Premier League champions this weekend. Man Utd’s squad have been boosted following the return of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho but they are unlikely to start versus Patrick Vieira’s side and may have to settle for a place on the bench.