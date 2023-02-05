Fabrizio Romano confirms Aubameyang will leave Chelsea

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old joined the London giants from Barcelona last summer with a point to prove following his unceremonious exit from Arsenal.

The Gabon star had a decent beginning to his Chelsea star but he is no longer in favour after the huge and unexpected January spending spree.

Romano believes Aubameyang will leave Chelsea in the next transfer window. He said: “I think Aubameyang will 100% leave Chelsea in 2023, the plan is clear.”

Out-of-favour

Aubameyang recently received a shock announcement from Chelsea that they had excluded him from the Champions League squad for the knock-out phase.

In doing so, he has been denied a reunion with Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16. This should be enough to persuade him to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Aubameyang, who is described as a ‘world-class‘ striker by Bundesliga’s official website, has no choice but to wait until then due to the current ruling by FIFA.

FIFA rules state that a player cannot represent more than two clubs in a season. Aubameyang played in one La Liga game for Barcelona before joining Chelsea.

It is left to be seen whether Aubameyang will be involved with the London giants in the coming games.

He was not picked in the matchday squad by manager Graham Potter for the derby against Fulham. Kai Havertz was chosen up front. David Fofana replaced him.

Chelsea will have Joao Felix available to face West Ham United after his three-game suspension. Potter could also choose to play him as the main striker next weekend.

Hence, Aubameyang is in a tough situation at Chelsea. He is clearly a fringe player after the massive winter spending and will be desperate for the season to end to move on.