Enzo Fernandez shines for Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez put in another impressive performance during the 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Argentine star had a superb debut against Fulham last weekend and he produced another top display at West Ham, providing the assist for Joao Felix’s goal in the 16th minute.

The record signing delivered a sublime cross behind the defence for Felix who cushioned home on the volley. It was not enough to end Chelsea’s winless streak, but Fernandez showed promise once again.

According to Sofascore, the 22-year-old registered 110 touches with 86 accurate passes. He was also solid with his defensive work over 90 minutes, winning three duels and three tackles in the process.

He was rightfully adjudged as the man of the match but his efforts were not enough to end the club’s winless run.

Chelsea failed to muster a shot on target in the second half of the derby, but they should still feel aggrieved by the result, considering there was a clear hand ball offence from Tomas Soucek towards the end.

The Czech Republic star clearly deflected the ball away from goal with his hand and no wonder manager Graham Potter was upset after the game, highlighting Soucek’s moment as a good save.

With the stalemate, Chelsea stay ninth in the Premier League table with 32 points but they could drop one spot if Liverpool go on to beat Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday evening.

Chelsea’s main focus for now should be the Champions League. They have an important first leg tie in the round of 16 stage against Borussia Dortmund. They will be on the road on Tuesday.

The club have not had the best preparation and they will be tested with their poor record on their travels. They are without a win in the last nine away outings, picking up only three draws.