Liverpool interested in Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Chelsea target and RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, as per the Football Transfers.

The 21-year-old joined the German club during the summer of 2021 from Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of around £14m. The youngster has been displaying promising performances since moving to the Red Bull Arena and he is now deemed one of the best young defenders in world football.

The Leipzig star was called up for the Croatia squad in last year’s Qatar World Cup. He was an internal part of Zlatko Dalic’s side’s starting eleven in that competition, helping his nation to finish in third place.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Gvardiol but they are set to face tough competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City in getting this deal done.

The report further claims that Liverpool have prioritised bolstering their midfield at the end of this season and Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes are their primary targets. So, Jurgen Klopp’s side believe they might not have enough financial resources to broker a deal for Gvardiol as well.

The Leipzig man has a contract until June 2027 and a release clause is included in his deal worth £97m which can be activated next year. So, it is expected that the German club could try and ask for a fee of more than £97m if they can generate a bidding war.

Battle

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Gvardiol since last summer and they even tried to purchase the defender at the beginning of this term. But, they failed to get the deal done and it has previously been reported that they are still eyeing a swoop for him and the Blues could revive their interest over the coming months.

The west London club have already spent more than £500m since last summer’s takeover and they have the financial muscle to beat Liverpool to Gvardiol’s signature this summer.

However, the youngster earlier revealed that Liverpool is his ‘dream club’ and he used to follow the Merseysiders during childhood. So, the Reds could have an advantage in persuading the defender to join the club if they decide to make a move for him.

Gvardiol can play at centre back and in the left full-back position as well. He is quick, strong, can play out from the back, is good in the air and excellent at defending. He possesses almost every attribute to become a world-class defender going forward and therefore he would be a great acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool.