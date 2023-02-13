Man Utd in advanced contract talks with Garnacho

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are close to securing the long-term future of Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old has been sensational in his maiden senior campaign with United and the club are now looking to extend his stay with a new and improved contract.

As per Romano, United have sent their contract proposal to Garnacho and his agents. Talks are ‘very advanced’ with only the image rights and contract length pending.

United are confident that they can get his renewal over the line soon.

Talent

The Argentine youngster has made big strides with United this season. He has scored 3 goals and provided 5 assists while playing just over 1000 minutes for the first team.

Many United fans believe he has the potential to become the next Cristiano Ronaldo and United are making sure that he is contracted to the club for the long run.

Garnacho is still finding his way into manager Erik ten Hag’s plans, but it may not be long before he becomes a guaranteed starter for the Dutchman, given his huge potential.

The teenager is predominantly a left winger but has also played occasionally from the right flank. He will have to improve his versatility in order to become successful.

United are going through a positive phase under Ten Hag. They are currently in a good position to finish in the top four of the Premier League while winning some silverware.

The club will be in Europa League play-off action against Barcelona in midweek and Garnacho will be hoping that he can make a return to the starting line-up for the first leg.

Jadon Sancho did not make any impact against Leeds in the league on Sunday. Garnacho, who replaced him off the bench, played a big role by scoring the club’s second goal.

United have a dreadful recent record against the Catalan giants. They will be aiming to put an end to their four-match losing streak against them at the Nou Camp on Thursday.