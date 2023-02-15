Tottenham eye move for Yassine Bounou in summer

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet AS.



Spurs are in the market for a long-term successor to club skipper Hugo Lloris, who is currently sidelined for between six and eight weeks with a knee injury.

The 36-year-old suffered ligament damage in the club’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League and following his inconsistent performances this season, the club are ready to splash the cash on a new goalkeeper at the end of the season.



Fraser Forster is deputising for Lloris and has featured in Spurs’ last two matches, losing both games against Leicester City in the Premier League and AC Milan in the last 16 first leg tie of the Champions League.

Academy graduates Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman are serving as back-up, but neither have much senior experience and are not ready to compete for the No.1 spot.



Austin was named on the bench for the first time in the Premier League this season for Tottenham’s defeat to Leicester over the weekend as well as at Milan on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham have been linked with several goalkeepers including Jordan Pickford, David Raya, Robert Sanchez and Jan Oblak, however, Bouno could represent a cheaper option.

AS claims that Tottenham have already made contact to discuss a potential deal for the 31-year-old and the shot stopper would love to play in the Premier League, so Spurs could capitalise on his desire and lure him to London.

The Morocco international has two and a half years left on his contract and AS says his release clause is worth up to £44m [€50m], so Sevilla are well placed to demand a huge fee this summer.

Reinforcement

Antonio Conte is keen on bolstering his squad at the end of the season following inconsistent results both in the league as well as in Europe. The club’s chances of winning a trophy this term is looking increasingly unlikely based on their current form.

The goalkeeping department is one area Conte is willing to make an addition and Bouno would be a perfect fit for his side following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He helped the North African country to finish 4th at the tournament after defeat to Croatia, conceding five goals in six matches. Morocco topped their group, defeated Portugal, Spain, Canada, and Belgium, and drew with Croatia in the group stage.

The Moroccan is also enjoying a remarkable season with Sevilla as he was awarded the coveted Zamora Award, which recognises the top goalkeeper in La Liga.

He has racked up 24 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla, keeping five clean sheets in the process, and he could be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they end up buying him this summer.

