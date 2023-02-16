Chelsea have ‘very serious goal’ of signing Giorgio Scalvini

According to Corriere della Serra (Bergamo Edition), Chelsea are favourites to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini in the summer transfer window.

The London giants have spent over £500 million since their takeover by Clearlake Capital Group and they are anticipated to make more additions to the squad this summer.

A marquee striker appears the top priority ahead of next season but Corriere della Serra claim that Chelsea have their sights on landing highly-rated centre-back Scalvini.

The teenager is considered as a ‘very serious goal’ for Chelsea even though they may have to assess their financial situation if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

As per the report, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are also tracking the 19-year-old, who may not be sold for less than £36 million at the end of the season.

Long term

Chelsea currently have Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah as the specialist central defensive options in the squad.

There also have Levi Colwill, Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr away on loan. It is likely that there will be three or four centre-backs leaving in the next transfer window.

This could allow Chelsea to target another young replacement and Scalvini would be a fantastic signing as he is already playing a leading role for Atalanta in Serie A.

At only 19, Scalvini has entered his second season with the Bergamo outfit. The youngster has impressed with his tackles, interceptions, clearances and aerial presence.

He has played on the left side of the back three for Atalanta and could be a perfect fit for Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who has played with three centre-backs.

As per Chelsea’s spending standards, £36 million would be easily affordable and they could step up their interest early to beat off competition from their league rivals.

The London giants continue to remain on the safe side with Financial Fair Play but will have to sell players if they miss out on the added Champions League revenue.