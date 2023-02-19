Tottenham eye summer move for Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger in the summer transfer window, according to Fijaches.

The Spanish online news portal claims Real could sell Rudiger at the end of the season following his inconsistent performances since joining from Chelsea last summer on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has failed to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI and has fallen down the pecking order, leading to suggestions the Spanish giants will look to cash-in.

Rudiger is yet to produce consistent displays for the Champions League holders and he does not feel like an important member of the first-team squad at Real Madrid. So there is a likelihood he could move back to England, where he was one of the best defenders in the top-flight during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He joined the Blues from AS Roma in 2017 and went on to become a fan favourite in west London, helping the club win the Emirates FA Cup in his debut season in England.

He continued his impressive form the following season, playing a key role as Chelsea won the UEFA Europa League. In his third season, the Germany international guided Thomas Tuchel’s team to secure a 1-0 win over Manchester City to clinch their second UEFA Champions League title before leaving to continue his playing career in Spain.

Move

However, it looks like he could be on the move and the situation has alerted Tottenham as the report says the North Londoners have identified Rudiger as a possible transfer target as they look to bolster their defensive options in the summer.

Antonio Conte is keen on bringing in a quality defender to shore up his leaky defence which has shipped 35 goals in the Premier League this season as they sit 5th in the table with 39 points, two points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Spurs have been linked with several defenders including Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi but according to Fijaches, Rudiger is now a target and he would be interested in leaving Real Madrid in the summer in bid to get more playing time.

Rudiger, who is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, has three-years left on his current contract with Real Madrid, however, Tottenham will have to make a tempting offer to lure Real into selling him.

He has racked up 30 appearances and scored two goals for Real Madrid in all competitions, helping them win the Club World Cup by beating Al Hilal 5-3 in the final earlier this month in Morocco.

Read more: Tottenham make contact over signing La Liga star, deal could cost £44m this summer