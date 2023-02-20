Chelsea boost as Josko Gvardiol eyes Premier League move

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol amid his ambition to play in the Premier League.

The Croatian star was a top target for the London giants during last summer’s transfer window but Leipzig made it clear that they did not want to sell.

Chelsea were ready to pay as much as €90 million (£80 million) for the central defender but the Bundesliga outfit decided against parting ways with him.

In an interview with The Times, the Croatian has now opened the door for a Premier League move. He revealed that he could have joined Leeds United in 2020.

“I had two options, between Leeds and Leipzig. [Marcelo] Bielsa was the coach and I don’t know if you know this but my goal in my career is to play in the Premier League.”

He went on to confirm the interest from Chelsea and hinted that he could still move to Stamford Bridge as he would like to follow Christopher Nkunku wherever he goes.

“My agent called me and said that Chelsea is extremely interested and, of course, you definitely think about a serious offer from a huge club like Chelsea. Leipzig said they didn’t want to sell me.” “[When asked about Nkunku] I have never seen before a player like Christoph, he is unbelievable. Every time I talk with someone about him I always say wherever he goes I want to go with him.”

Chelsea already have an agreement to sign Nkunku from Leipzig this summer.

Summer deal

Since the start of last summer, Chelsea have strengthened their central defence with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana as well as Benoit Badiashile.

Despite this, the London giants could make an ambitious swoop for Gvardiol, who is one of the best upcoming central defenders in European football at the moment.

The Croatian has excellent ball-playing abilities, but also likes to tackle opponents and make clearances. At just 21 years of age, he already looks an accomplished defender.

If Chelsea were to sign him in the next transfer window, it could possibly lead to several exits.

Koulibaly has failed to make a mark after his move from Napoli and he could be one of those leaving alongside young centre-backs Ethan Ampadu, Levi Colwill and Malang Sarr, who are away on loan.

Gvardiol may not be a guaranteed starter for Chelsea at the beginning of his career. He could be eased into the proceedings before replacing Thiago Silva, who could retire after next season.