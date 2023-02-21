Jose Mourinho linked with Chelsea managerial return



According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma manager Jose Mourinho would be interested in another reunion with Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Portuguese helped Roma win the Europa Conference League during his debut season in their dugout and he is currently guiding them to a top-four finish in the Italian top-flight.

Despite this, the 60-year-old’s future continues to be speculated. He was recently displeased after his side were the subject of jeers from Roma fans in their 1-0 win over Hellas Verona.

Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that Mourinho could actually leave Roma this summer if the club are unable to sustain their recent form and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

In that case, he would have many admirers from the English Premier League which would be his preferred destination. The report claims that the list would be ‘starting with Chelsea’.

Reunion

Chelsea’s form has been woeful under manager Graham Potter over recent months and the club have picked up just two victories from the last 14 matches in all competitions.

Potter continues to receive the fully backing from the Chelsea owners but their patience could run out soon if the London giants are unable to turnaround their fortunes.

Mourinho is a proven-winner and he was pivotal to Chelsea’s early Premier League success. He won two titles with them between 2004 and 2007 and another between 2013 and 2015.

The Portuguese is without doubt Chelsea’s most successful manager in the modern era and a third managerial stint at Stamford Bridge cannot be completely ruled out.

With the huge financial backing from Chelsea owners, Mourinho would get the chance to bring in players of his own just as Potter was allowed to do in the last transfer window.

Potter has plenty of time to prove his credentials, but the board could be tempted to make a change this summer if a world-class manager in Mourinho becomes available.