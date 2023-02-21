Man Utd monitoring Chelsea target Victor Osimhen

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are monitoring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen – who’s also being tracked by Chelsea.

The Nigerian star has been in sensational form for the Italian club this season. In his 23 appearances, he has scored 19 goals and provided 4 assists to help his club storm towards the Serie A title.

According to reports, Chelsea currently have Osimhen as their primary striker target for the summer but they could now face competition from league rivals Manchester United.

The Telegraph claim that United are ‘tracking’ his performances ahead of the next transfer window and could move for the striker at the end of the season.

Top-class striker

Osimhen has evolved into one of Serie A’s best strikers. He has found consistency this season despite being affected by an injury before the World Cup.

In a recent interview with ESPN, he refused to rule out an exit from Napoli this summer and this should provide a boost for United and Chelsea.

United have been heavily dependent on Marcus Rashford this season and the England star has not let them down with 24 goals from 36 matches.

However, the club will be looking for a marquee striker this summer and the £106 million price tag for Osimhen should not deter them with a takeover on the cards.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also yearning for an elite striker. They have been poor in the league this season, scoring just 23 goals from as many games thus far.

Christopher Nkunku should provide more creativity next season but adding a quality number nine in Osimhen would represent excellent transfer business.

With the free spending from their new owners, Chelsea would have no trouble in meeting Napoli’s transfer demands for the striker in the summer.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis does not let go of his players easily but could sell Osimhen for a significant fee on the back of winning the title.

The club are 15 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan in Serie A with 15 games left. Barring a shock collapse, they should be crowned as the new champions.

Apart from Osimhen, Napoli could also consider the big-money departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has also had a big influence in their title charge.