Chelsea ready to make summer bid for Goncalo Ramos

According to Correio da Manha (via SportWitness), Chelsea are ready to make a fresh move to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the next transfer window.

The London giants had a huge spending spree last month where they brought in eight players. This included the purchase of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on transfer deadline day.

As per Correio da Manha, Chelsea also wanted to sign Fernandez’s teammate in Ramos but the Portuguese club refused to consider the striker’s exit in the same transfer window.

However, the West Londoners aren’t giving up as the report adds that Chelsea ‘promise’ to sign him from Benfica at the end of the season.

Ramos, who is also on the radar of Manchester United and Newcastle United, could be sold for £88 million this summer which is less than the £106 million buy-out clause in his contract.

Top-class

Ramos has had an excellent season for Benfica. In his 31 appearances, he has netted 19 goals and provided 8 assists. He has been the leader of their attack after Darwin Nunez’s exit for Liverpool last summer.

Benfica will likely cash in on the Portuguese international this summer and Chelsea will be the front-runners to land him with the huge financial backing coming from their owners.

The London heavyweights have spent huge sums of money since their takeover from Clearlake Capital Group last May but they are lacking a regular scorer to win them games.

Despite signing Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix last month (loan), their goalscoring fortunes have not improved in the Premier League or the Champions League.

A tally of 23 goals from 23 league games should concern the owners and they should swoop for Ramos even though a deal has been struck to sign Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

Ramos already has the traits of a top-class striker. He has shown that he can live up to the challenge, having scored a fabulous hat-trick against Switzerland during the World Cup.

His performance in that game announced him to the world. Ramos should be in demand this summer and Chelsea will be hoping that he chooses them over their European counterparts.