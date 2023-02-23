Tottenham eye summer move for Evan Ndicka

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The 23-year-old’s current contract with the Bundesliga side will expire in June, making him available on a free transfer unless he pens a new deal before the season ends.

The online news portal claims Spurs quest to find a new defender has led them to Ndicka as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his centre-back options in the summer.

Tottenham have conceded 35 goals already in the Premier League this season as they sit 4th in the table with 42 points after 24 matches played so far, keeping only eight clean sheets in the process.

The North Londoners have been linked with several defenders including Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger and Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi but Ndicka could represent a cheaper option.

Bayer Leverkusen centre-defender Piero Hincapie is also on Tottenham’s radar and they wanted to sign him last month but no concrete offer was made. It is believed that Tottenham could enter talks with Barcelona over a permanent deal for Clement Lenglet – who joined the club last summer on a season-long loan deal.

However, Conte is still keen on bringing in another quality defender to shore up his leaky defence and a move for Ndicka could favour both parties in the summer.

Reinforcement

But Tottenham could face stiff competition for Ndicka’s signature at the end of the season with Barcelona also said to be interested in signing the France defender – who would be open to a move to Camp Nou.

According to 90min, representatives from Tottenham were at Deutsche Bank Park to watch Frankfurt’s 2-0 defeat to Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night. Ndicka and his teammate Daichi Kamada were likely the two players followed closest by Spurs.

He has racked up 31 appearances for Frankfurt across all competitions and provided one assist this season. Ndicka, who is valued at £28m by Transfermarkt would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they are able to land him for free in the summer.

