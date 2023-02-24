Expected Chelsea line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the road in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Graham Potter’s side are currently winless in the last five games in all competitions and this includes a 1-0 loss to 20th-placed Southampton at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea are already 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand. Hence, this weekend’s game is a must-win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Tottenham:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga has started every game for Chelsea since the season resumption following the World Cup. The Spaniard has been impressive in most matches and is expected to feature in goal with Edouard Mendy sidelined with a fractured finger.

Defence: Potter is set to make two changes to the XI. Reece James and Thiago Silva were rested for the 1-0 loss to the Saints. They are expected to return in the right-back and centre-back positions respectively. Kalidou Koulibaly will be dropped for Silva’s return. Cesar Azpilicueta, who is unavailable due to concussion protocols will make way for James. Benoit Badiashile and Ben Chilwell should complete the four-man defence.

Midfield: Enzo Fernandes has been a guaranteed starter for Chelsea in midfield after his British record transfer from Benfica before the January transfer deadline. The World Cup winner is set to continue in the starting line-up but he could have a new partner. Mateo Kovacic could be replaced by Denis Zakaria, who is fully fit after his thigh injury last month.

Attack: There should be changes on the back of the shock loss to Southampton. We expect three changes. Mason Mount, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana could drop to the bench for Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz to start. Joao Felix should be the only attacker from last weekend to retain his starting spot. He has been a bright spark for Chelsea.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Tottenham