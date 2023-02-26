[Teams] Tottenham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over London rivals Chelsea this afternoon.

Fraser Forster continues to deputise for the injured Hugo Lloris in goal while Cristian Romero marshals the defence along with Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet. Davinson Sanchez has to settle for a place among the Spurs bench once again.

Emerson Royal keeps his place on the right flank ahead of January signing Pedro Porro whilee Ben Davies lines-up on the opposite flank with Ivan Perisic on the bench. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is partnered by Oliver Skipp in midfield for Tottenham.

Hueng-min Son has to make do with a place on the bench as Richarlison is selected to partner Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski in the Tottenham attack this afternoon.

As for Chelsea, Kepa keeps his place in goal while Reece James starts at right-back. Thiago Silva is joined by Kalidou Koulibaly in the middle of defence with Ben Chilwell fit to start at left-back.

Big-money January signing Enzo Fernandez starts in midfield along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek so Conor Gallagher and Denis Zakaria are among the Chelsea subs today.

Joao Felix keeps his place in attack and is joined by Raheem Sterling and Hakin Ziyech. Kai Haverz leads the line up front so the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang miss out on starting places.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison

Subs: Sanchez, Son, Perisic, Danjuma, Porro, Tanganga, Lucas, Sarr, Austin

Chelsea

Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Enzo, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Joao Felix, Ziyech, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, W. Fofana, Gallagher, Mount, Zakaria, Madueke, Mudryk, Aubameyang