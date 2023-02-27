Chelsea and Man Utd want to sign Victor Osimhen

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has confirmed that Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The 24-year-old is one of the best-performing strikers in Europe’s top-five leagues. This season, he has netted 21 goals and provided 4 assists from only 25 appearances for Napoli.

Speaking to Rai Sport (via Napoli Piu), Venerato has now revealed that Chelsea and United are interested in signing Osimhen but Paris Saint-Germain can’t be ruled out of the race.

He said: “In these hours, there is a lot of talk about the possibility that Vlahovic will replace Osimhen at the end of the season, but I can say that the rumours have been absolutely denied.” “I confirm, however, that Chelsea and Manchester United like the Nigerian, but also beware of PSG, as Galtier already had the player during his time at Lille.”

Top-class

Chelsea have been dreadful in front of goal over the last few months. They are currently on a 15-match run in all competitions where they have been victorious on just two occasions.

The pressure is right on the shoulders of manager Graham Potter and the Chelsea board could make the decision to dismiss him if the results don’t improve soon.

Chelsea are already 14 points behind the top four in the league. A Champions League exit to Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 could spell the end of Potter’s time in charge.

Regardless of what happens, the London giants should invest on a top-class striker in the summer and there are not many better than Osimhen at the current point of time.

The board should back whoever is in charge with the rebuilding job but they may not get their hands on Osimhen easily with United also looking at his performances.

United could be a lucrative destination for Osimhen if they qualify for the Champions League but Napoli are still expected to demand a huge fee for his sale this summer.

As per 90min, it could take £132 million to prise away the striker from the Serie A leaders.