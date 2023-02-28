Chelsea ‘weigh-up’ re-signing Tammy Abraham

Chelsea sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig, loaned out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and sold Michy Batshuayi to Fenerbahce last summer, but the strikers they brought in to replace them haven’t been delivering, so Football Insider say Graham Potter is ‘weighing up’ bringing Tammy Abraham back to Stamford Bridge.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only has one goal in 12 Premier League appearances this season, netted three in 18 games overall, so he’s flopped in West London. Raheem Sterling only has four goals in 18 league games since leaving Manchester City, so he’s not been the best signing either.

Armando Broja scored nine goals while on loan at Southampton last season but only has one goal back at Chelsea this campaign. David Datro Fofana scored 24 goals with 10 assists for Molde FK before making the switch, but the 20-year-old is goalless from his first three appearances.

Chelsea are 13th in the league for goals, scoring only 23 times in 24 games. They don’t have an attacker in the squad with more than five goals to their name this season, so Abraham could make a big difference.

The 25-year-old joined AS Roma in 2021 and has gone on to make 85 appearances in all competitions, scoring 34 goals with 10 assists. Per Fabrizio Romano’s Caught Offside column, his release clause to Chelsea is €80m (£70m) next summer.

Abraham endured a slow start to the season with only two goals in 13 Serie A games, but he’s since bagged four goals and two assists in his last 10. The England international was an academy graduate at Chelsea, scoring 10 goals in 11 games for the U18s, 12 goals with four assists in 16 games for the U19s, and 13 goals with four assists for the U21s, so he knows the club well.

Abraham has three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at the Stadio Olimpico and Roma may want to keep him for a third season, so Chelsea could have their work cut out. They currently sit 10th in the table and have gone five games without a win, so they’re not an attractive destination right now.

Roma, on the other hand, are only three points adrift of second-placed Inter, so they’re battling for a Champions League spot and their highest league finish since 2017.