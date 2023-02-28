Manchester United predicted line-up vs West Ham United

Following last weekend’s EFL Cup triumph, Manchester United will quickly have to shift their focus onto F.A Cup matters as they host West Ham in the fifth-round fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils breezed past Newcastle United’s challenge in Sunday’s final and ended up winning the game 2-0 at Wembley. This victory means the record Premier League champions have now overcome their six year trophy drought.

However, often teams can lose focus and slip up following a big achievement, especially when the turnover is too short such as this. So, Erik ten Hag’s side will have to be careful ahead of this encounter.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Ten Hag has already said that every game is important and he wants to go for every tournament. So, he is likely to field a strong starting eleven tomorrow. However, there are some injury concerns ahead of this game as Fred and Luke Shaw are in doubt after picking up knocks versus Newcastle.

David de Gea looks set to continue between the sticks for Man Utd. After two back-to-back intense games against Barcelona and Newcastle, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are likely to be given a breather tomorrow before Sunday’s Liverpool trip.

So, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof might be recalled at the back. Diogo Dalot could be in the right-back position, while Tyrell Malacia is likely to start on the opposite flank. Meaning Aaron Wan-Bissaka would be on the bench tomorrow.

Casemiro could keep hold of his place at the heart of United’s midfield and Marcel Sabitzer is expected to start alongside the Brazilian. So, Scott McTominay will be among the substitutes.

Bruno Fernandes doesn’t like to sit out, therefore the Portuguese is guaranteed to continue and may start on the right wing. Jadon Sancho is likely to return and could be deployed in the number ten role. So, Antony could find himself on the bench.

Despite an injury scare, Marcus Rashford started in the final last weekend and got himself on the scoresheet once again. However, he might be given a breather in midweek, meaning Alejandro Garnacho could start on the left flank.

Wout Weghorst is set to continue leading the line for Manchester United amid Anthony Martial’s continuous injury absence and along with the Frenchman, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek also remain sidelined.