Man Utd to battle Atletico Madrid for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are set to rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The online news portal claims Dybala has a £10.5m release clause in his contract which has led to him being on Man Utd’s radar for next season.

The departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup opened the door for Man Utd to sign Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on-loan for the second half of the season.

Weghorst, who is seen as a stop-gap forward, has made only three goal contributions in 12 matches for United. In-form Marcus Rashford is currently leading the club’s charge this season and was on the score-sheet as the Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday.

Man Utd have been linked with a host of forwards including Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham in recent months but have also added Dybala to their list.

United’s priority in the summer is a proven goal scorer and are reportedly weighing up whether to move for either Kane or Osimhen – who are banging in the goals this season for Tottenham and Napoli respectively.

Provide depth

According to Fichajes, Man Utd see Dybala as a cheaper option and are now eyeing a move for the 2022 World Cup winner, although they could face competition from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Dybala joined Roma last summer after seven years at Juventus where he scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists in 293 appearances in all competitions, having joined them from Palermo in 2015.

The Argentina forward won five successive Serie A titles during his stay in Turin as well as four Coppa Italia trophies.

Since moving to Roma, he has established himself as one of the key players for Jose Mourinho’s side. He has racked up 24 appearances across all competitions this season, scored 12 goals, and provided seven assists.

He was a member of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by beating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw, scoring in the penalty shootout.

