Man Utd could hijack £53m deal for Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League for goals this season, scoring 41 times in 24 games, so Eric ten Hag’s side don’t have a major problem finding the back of the net.

The Red Devils have four players sharing 26 league goals between them too – Marcus Rashford (14), Bruno Fernandes (five), Jadon Sancho (four), Antony (three) – but they do have a problem up front and Football Insider say that is why United are eyeing a move for Benjamin Sesko.

Antony Martial and Wout Weghorst are the only natural strikers in the first-team, but the pair have only scored three league goals between them, so Ten Hag needs to upgrade in attack ahead of next season.

Martial has spent most of the campaign sidelined with injury, featuring in only 37.5% of their top-flight games. The 27-year-old spent the previous year on loan at Sevilla and is out of contract in 2024, so his future is up in the air.

As for Weghorst, the 30-year-old has netted just once in 12 games since joining Man Utd on loan in January. He’s set to return to Burnley at the end of the season as United aren’t expected to sign him permanently, so Ten Hag will be left with just one striker to challenge on all four fronts.

If the Red Devils want to be competitive in the Champions League, it goes without saying that they need prolific centre-forwards in the squad. Sesko could be that player, though red tape might be an obstacle as he’s due to sign for sister club RB Leipzig in the coming months.

The 19-year-old scored 22 goals with seven assists from 44 games for FC Liefering before joining Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. He’s gone on to score 19 goals in 67 appearances, making 10 assists. This season, Sesko has eight goals with three assists from 18 starts, so he looks to have a bright future.

He’s agreed a deal to join Leipzig for £21m over the summer, but United can hijack the deal if they buy him out. The Red Devils would have to offer more than Leipzig are paying to procure his signature, with 90min previously suggesting the German’s would want around £53m, so time will tell if they make a move.