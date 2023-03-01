Chelsea could sign Tammy Abraham for £40m this summer

According to Il Messaggero (via Siamo La Roma), Chelsea could re-sign Tammy Abraham from Roma for a discounted price during the summer transfer window.

Abraham signed for the Italian club from Chelsea in August 2021. He had a superb debut season where he scored 27 goals and provided 5 assists from 53 appearances.

However, his performances have dropped in his second campaign. In his 33 games this season, the England international has only 7 goals and 5 assists to show for his efforts.

It is now reported by Il Messaggero that Chelsea view Abraham as an alternative to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as they look to find a solution up front ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The London giants have a £71 million buy-back clause for Abraham that becomes active in June but Roma are prepared to lower the fee to £40-45 million to facilitate a transfer.

Roma stand to make a capital gain as they only bought him from Chelsea for £35 million.

Avoid

Chelsea will be desperate to land a marquee centre-forward this summer. Osimhen is a top target for the club but he will be expensive with a price tag of around £133 million.

The lack of Champions League football next season could force them to look at a cheaper solution but Chelsea’s owners must avoid the prospect of re-signing Abraham from Roma.

Abraham had two full top-flight seasons with Chelsea and was inconsistent in both. He scored a maximum of 18 goals in a campaign. The club need a more high-profile option.

If a deal for Osimhen is beyond their reach due to Financial Fair Play, they should look at Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, who has been making waves around Europe this season.

The Portuguese star has scored 19 goals and provided 8 assists for Benfica this campaign. He also scored a remarkable hat-trick against Switzerland at the World Cup finals.

He is currently protected with a £106 million buy-out clause but Benfica could reportedly accept £88 million. Chelsea could recover part of the fee by selling Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is not enthusiastic about the Belgian’s return after his loan spell at Inter Milan. The club’s owners would only keep him as a last resort.