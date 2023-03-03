Expected Chelsea line-up vs Leeds United, 5 changes

Chelsea will be aiming to end a six-match winless streak when they host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The London giants have lost their way in the top-flight over the last few months. They have picked up just two wins since the restart following the World Cup.

Manager Graham Potter is now under huge pressure to turnaround their fortunes and he may need a victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge to keep his job.

Ahead of the game, Mason Mount has been ruled out with an abdomen injury while Reece James is doubtful with a tight hamstring. Thiago Silva is out of action for six weeks with a knee injury.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Leeds United:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga has been unchallenged for the number one role since the World Cup with Edouard Mendy nursing a finger injury. The Spaniard is expected to continue in goal for Saturday’s afternoon kick-off against Leeds.

Defence: Potter will be forced to make changes to his defence. Silva is out injured for the short term while James may not be risked amid his hamstring trouble. Cesar Azpilicueta, who is available after the concussion protocols, should start at right-back. Benoit Badiashile should come in central defence alongside Kalidou Koulibaly. Ben Chilwell is expected to keep his left-back spot ahead of Marc Cucurella.

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic was recently back in training after missing the Spurs game with a minor setback. The Croatian could be drafted straight into the line-up ahead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Enzo Fernandez has started every game for Chelsea since his deadline day move in January and the Argentine is expected to start at the heart of the midfield. The game will come too soon for N’Golo Kante, who is working his way back to full fitness after a hamstring surgery.

Attack: Potter has made constant changes to his attack during his time in-charge. Against Leeds, Mykhailo Mudryk could be reintroduced to the starting line-up after recent cameos. We are backing him to start on the left wing ahead of Raheem Sterling. Noni Madueke could replace Hakim Ziyech on the right flank. Kai Havertz and Joao Felix could retain their places in the centre-forward and number 10 roles.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Leeds United