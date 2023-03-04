Tottenham eye summer move for Emiliano Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims Spurs are in the market for a shot-stopper to replace long-serving captain Hugo Lloris, who is currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury he picked up in their 1-0 win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City.



The French goalkeeper has not really been convincing this season after committing several errors for Spurs. He has conceded a whopping 35 goals in 27 appearances for the North Londoners in all competitions.

Lloris is still capable of producing vital saves at times, but he has made four errors that have led directly to goals this season – the most in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old, who has retired from international football with France following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been a mainstay of Tottenham’s team since joining from Lyon in 2012.

Lloris has represented France at all youth levels from U-18 to U-21 before he was promoted to play for the senior national team, making his debut in 2008 against Uruguay. He was instrumental in the U-19 team that won the 2005 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

At the senior level, he played a crucial role in helping France qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, unfortunately, they exited the tournament early. Eight years later, he led France to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia and he’s currently France’s most-capped player.

Quality signing

However, Lloris is coming towards the end of his career and Spurs need a long-term replacement. According to 90min, Martinez is on Spurs’ shortlist of goalkeepers and they could make a move for him at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, has seen his stock rise following an incredible World Cup campaign with his country, Argentina. He played every minute of the competition and led the South American country to clinch their third World Cup by beating France on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the final.

He was adjudged Best Goalkeeper of the tournament and recently claimed the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award. He has been sensational for Aston Villa since joining them from Arsenal.

Martinez has racked up 98 appearances for Villa in all competitions and this season, he has made 22 appearances and kept six clean sheets across all competitions.

It is believed that he could be tempted by a move to Tottenham due to the lure of Champions League football with Spurs fourth in the Premier League table with 13 matches left to play.

